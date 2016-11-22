NEWS

GCPH: Get a flu shot

OVCH property receives certification

Drug courts reduce jail time

Sheriff swears-in 2 positions

Lighting up the season

GCP&T offers Winter Break Nature Camp

Perales hosts Ohio Aerospace Day

News-Current ReportCOLUMBUS — State Representative Rick Perales recently hosted Ohio Aerospace Day at the Ohio Statehouse in conjunction with th...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Sheriff, BCI teaming up on ‘Jane Doe’

By Scott Halaszshalasz@civitasmedia.comXENIA — Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer and Attorney General Mike DeWine are teaming up to try an find...

December 14th, 2016 |  

A Potter filled magical ball

News-Current ReportBEAVERCREEK — Barnes & Noble Beavercreek hosted its first Harry Potter Magical Holiday Ball on Dec. 9. The ball featured ...

December 14th, 2016 |  

First time familial DNA search leads to arrest

Greene County NewsCOLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined authorities with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Cleveland ...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Buckingham Village coming to town

By Danielle CootsFor the News-CurrentBEAVERCREEK — The Granger Group came to Beavercreek looking for a place to call home for a new assisted liv...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Winter sports action

MLB coach to speak at WSU

Dunks five years in the making

Schroeder’s career high leads Carroll to win

By John Bombatchjbombatch@civitasmedia.comRIVERSIDE — Facing a much-improved St. Bernard Roger Bacon team that came into Saturday’s game w...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Sports Digest

Greene County NewsHigh SchoolBeavers win in overtimeBEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Beavers boys basketball team edge visiting Springfield 8-7 in ...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Balanced Wayne bops Beavers

By Scott Halaszshalasz@civitasmedia.comBEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Beavers found out what happens when there are too many gaps in their 2-3 zo...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Sports Digest

Greene County NewsHigh SchoolBeavercreek wallops XeniaXENIA — Beavercreek jumped out to a 32-1 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 96-4...

December 8th, 2016 |  

‘Creek can’t complete comebacks in loss

By Scott Halaszshalasz@civitasmedia.comBEAVERCREEK — After a pair of blowout wins to open the girls basketball season, the Beavercreek Beavers h...

December 8th, 2016 |  

A very Yoder Christmas

Thanksgiving: A close call for the Yoder’s

9:37 am |    

Dionne Warwick to perform

Greene County Marriages

Greene County NewsSept. 1Ward J. Cole of Beavercreek and Tiffany D. Musholt of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Sept. 18.E...

December 8th, 2016 |  

Beavercreek library hosts December events

News-Current ReportBEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road will host a variety of programs for the month of Dece...

December 8th, 2016 |  

Thanksgiving: A close call for the Yoder’s

The campfire crackled cozily as we sat in a circle chatting and enjoying the last bite of the birthday supper.Earlier that day Julia and Austin has be...

December 1st, 2016 updated: December 1st, 2016. |  

News-Current ReportBEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road will host a variety of programs for the month of Dece...

November 30th, 2016 |  

Parks host animal encounter seminar

Greene County NewsBEAVERCREEK — Join Greene County Parks & Trails for its Animal Encounters program from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Na...

November 22nd, 2016 |  

