WSU to present ‘The Children’s Hour’

FAIRBORN — Wright State University Theatre continues its 42nd season with Lillian Hellman’s “The Children’s Hour,” which will be running Feb. 2–Feb. 12 in Wright State University’s Festival Playhouse.

Set in an all-girls boarding school, this story centers on a student who tells a malicious lie about her female teachers and the consequences of the fib. It explores the psychology of lying and pushes the boundaries of relationships and the notion of truth to the extreme.

This rarely-produced drama was made into a landmark movie starring Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine despite the original production being banned in Boston. Wright State officials said the show promises to have you on the edge of your seat in suspense until the last chilling moment. The play is recommended for adult audiences.

The Wright State production of “The Children’s Hour” is directed by Marya Spring-Cordes (“The Music Man,” “Pride & Prejudice”). The set design is by David J. Castellano (“Restoration!,” “A Streetcar Named Desire”), lighting design by Jennifer Watson, costume design by Naomi Reisner (“Blood Wedding”), properties by Michael Tipton, and sound design by Rachel Haas.

The production features Katie Post (Karen Wright), Haley Knuth (Martha Dobie), Dana Bixler (Mary Tilford), Zac Pruett (Dr. Joseph Cardin), Megan Valle (Mrs. Amelia Tilford), Caitlin Shiner (Mrs. Lily Mortar), Brynnan McNeill (Rosalie Wells), Madeline Musico (Agatha), Heather Cooperman (Peggy Rogers), Rachel Woeste (Evelyn Munn), Taylor Patrick (Lois Fisher), Drew Longmore (Helen Burton), Kayli Modell (Catherine), Celia Arthur (Janet) Donnasia Allen (Leslie), and Grant Measures (Grocery Boy). Understudies include Isabella Andrews, Megan Arseneau, Casey Borghesi, Kaitlyn Campbell, Lauren Kampman, Sophie Kirk, Hailey Noll, Katie Sinicki and Philip Stock.

Performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 2, 8 and 9; 8 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11; and 2 p.m. Feb. 5, 11 and 12. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens.

For tickets and theatre information call the Box Office at 937-775-2500, or purchase single tickets online at http://www.wright.edu/theatre-tickets.

Story courtesy of Wright State University.

