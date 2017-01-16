Parks offers classes

News-Current Reportt

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Cultural Department hosts a variety of events and programs for residents. Classes are held at CI Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. unless otherwise noted. The following is a listing of upcoming events. Fees vary for programs. For more information about any of the classes, costs and registration contact the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation & Cultural Department 937-427-5514 www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Beavercreek bootcamp

Beavercreek Bootcamp class offers a different workout style that is challenging yet fun to help you achieve results. Resistance bands, weights, weighted balls and a battle rope will be incorporated into the workout. Get the same benefits of personal training at a fraction of the price with an added bonus of group accountability. The one hour class meets 5:30-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Jan. 9 to Feb. 10. Pre-registration is required.

Fitness classes

Yoga reduces stress and tension, strengthens the lungs, increases energy levels, improves the immune system, lowers your blood pressure, and increases flexibility and mobility. This class is designed for all levels of experience. Yoga class is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 6 or Thursdays, Jan. 12 to Feb. 8.

Pilates is a popular fitness method that improves your body shape and alignment. Class will meet 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through Feb. 8.

PiYo is a perfect fusion of Pilates, Yoga, dance, sports training and more. Increase flexibility, build overall core strength, and improve balance. Class is designed for those that want an intense workout that is easy on the joints but burns calories and builds muscle in one effective workout. Class is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10 through Feb. 7.

Beginning guitar

Beginning Guitar provides small group classes that cover beginning guitar notation, chords and guitar techniques. Participants must provide their own acoustic or classical guitar or rent one for the duration of the class. Classes are scheduled for Tuesdays, Jan. 17 through Feb. 7 at the Piano Preparatory School, 3899 Indian Ripple Road, Suite C. Registration required.

Music makers

Music Makers for children ages 4-6 provides a foundation of basic musical elements, including activities both at a piano and away. Students will learn rhythm, singing, improvisation, note identification, and simple songs using fun and engaging games. While it is not required, it is helpful to have a piano or keyboard at home to reinforce class activities.

Class will meet at the Piano Preparatory School, 3899 Indian Ripple Road 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 18 through Feb. 22 or 10-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 21 through Feb. 25. Registration required.

Ukulele for adults

Ukulele for Adults is a fun group class who will explore ukulele skills for beginning and intermediate students. Adults will learn new songs each class, emphasizing reading and mastery of chords needed to play in many musical styles. Participants must provide a ukulele for class. Class is scheduled for 1:30-2:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 18 through Feb. 22 at the Piano Preparatory School, 3899 Indian Ripple Road, Suite C. Registration required.

Beginning piano class

Beginning Piano for children 7 years and older provides small group classes that will focus on basic music skills and include a variety of musical styles. Students must have a piano or digital piano for at-home practice. Classes are scheduled for Thursdays, Jan. 19 through Feb. 9 at the Piano Preparatory School, 3899 Indian Ripple Road, Suite C. Registration required.

Jump start basketball

Jump Start Basketball is a fun-oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program is designed for children in Pre K & K and grades 1-2. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time. Jump Start Basketball will be at Shaw Elementary Gym, 3560 Kemp Road.

Little Hoops Stars for pre K & K- minimum age 4 years old will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23 through March 6. Hoop Stars for Grades 1-2 will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25 through March 1. Registration required.

Better baby sitters

Enroll your child in the Better Baby Sitters Class so they can gain confidence and the skills to handle situations that may occur while babysitting. The two-day class for baby sitters in grades 5-8 is scheduled for 12-4:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. Students will learn the responsibilities of having a job, the Rights of a Baby Sitter, CPR for a child and infant, basic First Aid, growth and development and appropriate toys and activities for children. Registration required.

Dance like the stars

Ballroom Dance Classes are being offered for those who want to learn the latest steps, get ready for that upcoming wedding or just have a fun way to exercise. Ballroom Dance class provides the perfect way to sample six dances in a short amount of time. Students will be introduced to the dances of Waltz, Cha Cha, Rumba, Tango, Fox Trot and Swing; each class will focus on one dance. Class is scheduled for 7:15-8:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 15 through March 2. Pre-registration is required.

Swing dance class

Swing I is scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 16 through March 2. This class focuses on East Coast or “6-count” Swing. Students will learn the basic steps, various turns and spins, and lead/follow techniques to ensure a fun time at wedding receptions, parties, and dance clubs.

Swing II is a continuation of the Swing I class. The class is scheduled for same time Thursdays, March 9 – March 23. Students will learn a collection of “Swingouts” (basic Lindy steps), variations, as well as lead follow techniques. Pre-registration is required.

Bicycle maintenance class

Get ready for spring and summer bicycling for ages 12 and up. Students will learn how to perform routine repairs and tune ups with instructors from K & G Bike Shops and the Bikeway Advisory Committee. Students are to bring their own bicycle to the class. Participants under 16 years of age should be accompanied by an adult.

The class is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 27 through March 20 at Beavercreek High School Commons. Registration required.

Greene County News report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

