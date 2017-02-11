Community library announces programs

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library is planning a variety of programs for people of all ages in February. The library is located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs require registration for more information or to register call 937-352-4001.

Lovey Dovey Stories with Mr. Tim for ages 3-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Registration required.

Book Discussion: Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Join a discussion of Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening by Carol Wall. Registration required.

Newbery Book Discussion Group for ages 9-13, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Join Mr. Tim who’s been on the Newbery Committee twice will be held at the Beavercreek Community Library on to discuss Newbery-winning books. Registration required.

PAWS to Read for ages 3-12 with adult, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Read to four-footed furry friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association. Registration required.

Movie Day – Secret Life of Pets for ages 5-11, 1-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. The library will supply popcorn and a drinks. Registration required.

Music & Movement for ages 3-6, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Join the library for stories and songs of a slightly seasonal variety. Registration required.

A Beekeeping Introduction for adults, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Greene County Beekeepers Association will answer your questions about how to start a hive and where to buy supplies for this fun hobby. Registration required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance VITA for adults, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The VITA Program offers free tax help to low- to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their own tax returns. By appointment only, call 9370352-4001. Appointments may be made starting 10 a.m. Feb. 11 . Registration required.

Lego Play Day for ages 5-12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. See what you can build with Legos. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Registration required.

Bi-Weekly Readers for ages 4-7 with adult, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Pick up a copy of the Early Reader. Perfect for new readers. Registration required.

Baby Story Time for ages 6-23 months, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Registration required.

Teen DIY Tuesdays — Pendulum Painting for grades 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Use gravity and chance to your advantage when you make and use a pendulum to distribute paint. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities stop by the library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Information courtesy of the Beavercreek Community Library.

