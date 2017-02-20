City parks offer classes

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Cultural Department hosts a variety of events and programs for residents. Classes are held at CI Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. unless otherwise noted. The following is a listing of upcoming events. Fees vary for programs. For more information about any of the classes, costs and registration contact the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation & Cultural Department 937-427-5514 www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Jump start basketball

Jump Start Basketball is a fun-oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program is designed for children in Pre K & K and grades 1-2. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time. Jump Start Basketball will be at Shaw Elementary Gym, 3560 Kemp Road.

Little Hoops Stars for pre K & K- minimum age 4 years old will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays through March 6. Hoop Stars for Grades 1-2 will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 1. Registration required.

Dance like the stars

Ballroom Dance Classes are being offered for those who want to learn the latest steps, get ready for that upcoming wedding or just have a fun way to exercise. Ballroom Dance class provides the perfect way to sample six dances in a short amount of time. Students will be introduced to the dances of Waltz, Cha Cha, Rumba, Tango, Fox Trot and Swing; each class will focus on one dance. Class is scheduled for 7:15-8:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 15 through March 2. Pre-registration is required.

Swing dance class

Swing I is scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 16 through March 2. This class focuses on East Coast or “6-count” Swing. Students will learn the basic steps, various turns and spins, and lead/follow techniques to ensure a fun time at wedding receptions, parties, and dance clubs.

Swing II is a continuation of the Swing I class. The class is scheduled for same time Thursdays, March 9 – March 23. Students will learn a collection of “Swingouts” (basic Lindy steps), variations, as well as lead follow techniques. Pre-registration is required.

Bicycle maintenance class

Get ready for spring and summer bicycling for ages 12 and up. Students will learn how to perform routine repairs and tune ups with instructors from K & G Bike Shops and the Bikeway Advisory Committee. Students are to bring their own bicycle to the class. Participants under 16 years of age should be accompanied by an adult.

The class is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 27 through March 20 at Beavercreek High School Commons. Registration required.

News-Current Report

Greene County News report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

Greene County News report compiled by Merrilee Embs.