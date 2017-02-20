Card shower for Virgil Riley

XENIA — Virgil Riley will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 12. Riley lived in Xenia from birth to 1970 and now lives in El Paso, Texas.

Riley was the former owner of Greene County Locker and former president of Greene County Fish and Game. He was also a member of several organizations including Lions Club and Xenia Chamber of Commerce Retail Division. In 1944, Riley played the bass drum for the OSU Marching Band.

His family encourages readers to card shower Virgil on his birthday. Send cards to Virgil Riley, 260 Arisano Drive, El Paso, Texas 79932.