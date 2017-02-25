‘Creek grad member of command

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A 1995 Beavercreek High School graduate and Dayton native is serving the US Navy as a member of Space and Warfare Systems Command.

As a computer engineer, Robert Skebo is responsible for ensuring the Navy’s computers are less vulnerable to attacks from enemy hackers. He has been working with Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific operating in San Diego for the last four years.

According to Navy officials, SPAWAR develops, delivers and sustains communications and information capabilities for warfighters, keeping them connected at all times.

“My job is different every day,” said Skebo. “I like the challenge and problem solving that I am able to do on a daily basis.”

Skebo said he is proud to be a part of the command that helps protect the United States from cyber threats around the world.

“I like the people I get to work with from scientists to engineers,” said Skebo. “They are so diverse in knowledge and experience that every day I am learning something new.”

The men and women who comprise SPAWAR provide the hardware and software needed to execute Navy missions around the world. The team consists of more than 9,500 active duty military and civil service individuals. These professionals keep SPAWAR at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition to provide and sustain fleet capabilities.

Established in 1985, SPAWAR works to improve cyber warfighting capability and enhances technology on surface ships, aircraft and submarines.

“The work done by the military and civilian team at SPAWAR is unmatched,” said Rear Adm. David Lewis, SPAWAR Commander. “I am always impressed by the creativity, enthusiasm and patriotism these men and women exude every day. Not only do they enhance cybersecurity efforts, but they are constantly working to deliver innovation to the fleet by fielding new systems and new technologies as rapidly and effectively as possible.”

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach.

