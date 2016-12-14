A Potter filled magical ball

News-Current Report

BEAVERCREEK — Barnes & Noble Beavercreek hosted its first Harry Potter Magical Holiday Ball on Dec. 9. The ball featured dancing, music, Harry Potter-themed activities and a special giveaway. Customers were encouraged to wear their most festive Harry Potter costumes and holiday attire to the special event as they dance the night away and celebrate all things Harry Potter with Barnes & Noble.

The Harry Potter Magical Holiday Ball included special activities, featuring a designated Harry Potter Themed Craft Making Station, where customers created their own ornaments and owl fans, while supplies last. There were activities including Wizard Charades, Trivia, a Word Search, and more, plus a coloring station for customers to enjoy and a special photo-op station. Barnes & Noble Café included free samples of a festive sugar cookie and a caramel apple spice drink.