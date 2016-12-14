Perales hosts Ohio Aerospace Day

News-Current Report

COLUMBUS — State Representative Rick Perales recently hosted Ohio Aerospace Day at the Ohio Statehouse in conjunction with the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Council (OAAC) and the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technical Committee (OAATC), which he chairs.

Throughout the day, several different events were held including a committee hearing to provide updates on Ohio’s aerospace industry, legislative meetings to inform legislators about certain initiatives impacting aerospace and aviation, as well as a luncheon with keynote speakers who are on the forefront of aeronautical advancement within Ohio.

The event was focused on not only celebrating Ohio as the birthplace of aviation, but also showcasing the accomplishments that make the state a leader in aeronautical engineering and aviation. Perales said he hopes Ohio Aerospace Day will continue to grow and help to continue the legacy of Ohio’s aerospace and aviation industry.

“Ohio has so many key resources that the aerospace and aviation sectors are looking for, but we need a strategic vision to make sure that all our great institutions are communicating and collaborating so that we can compete better as a state,” Perales said. “When you look at all the talents and abilities we have in Ohio, there is no reason we shouldn’t be the number one state in the country when it comes to aerospace and aviation.”

Several of the speakers at yesterday’s events included The Honorable Mary Taylor, Ohio Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Janet Kavandi, former astronaut and current Director of the NASA Glenn Research Center; Brig. General Mark Koeniger, Commander, 711th Human Performance Wing; Dr. Eric H. Ducharme, General Manager, GE Aviation; and Jorge Gonzales, Director of Engineering, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Submitted photo Ohio Aerospace Day was held Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Ohio Statehouse. It included several special guests. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_20161130-DSCF0198.jpg Submitted photo Ohio Aerospace Day was held Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Ohio Statehouse. It included several special guests.

Story courtesy of Rick Perales.

Story courtesy of Rick Perales.