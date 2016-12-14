GCP&T offers Winter Break Nature Camp

Greene County News

BEAVERCREEK — Children home for the school holiday break can take advantage of Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Winter Break Nature Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

The camp is for participants between the ages of seven and 14.

Naturalists will lead participants as they track wildlife in the snow, learn animal winter survival techniques and other hands-on activities.

Cost is $25 per child for Greene County residents and $30 per child for non-residents. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, call Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

