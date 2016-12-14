Sheriff swears-in 2 positions

By Anna DeWine-Bolton

adewine@civitasmedia.com

XENIA — Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer swore-in a corrections sergeant and a deputy sheriff Friday afternoon at the sheriff’s office.

“This has been 13 years in the making since we hired our first corrections officer,” Fischer said at the ceremony.

Russell Reichley was sworn-in as the newest corrections sergeant. Reichley went through the promotion process to be offered the position. This is the first time the sheriff’s office has opened the promotion process to becoming a corrections officer.

“This is a good thing,” Fischer said. “Before they had nowhere to go in their career and now they do.”

Reichley took the oath and then his wife pinned his badge on his uniform.

“I worked very hard for this and I will do the best I can,” Reichley said. “I’ve had a very good teaching staff. I’ve learned a lot and I’m still learning.”

After Reichley, Michael Terrell was sworn-in as deputy sheriff.

Terrell gave up his rank as corrections sergeant and put himself through the testing process to become a road deputy.

“Today he is in charge of the jail. Tomorrow he will be on the roads,” Fischer said.

Anna DeWine-Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer swore-in Corrections Sergeant Russell Reichley Friday afternoon at the sheriff’s office. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Reichley1.jpg Anna DeWine-Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer swore-in Corrections Sergeant Russell Reichley Friday afternoon at the sheriff’s office. Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer shakes hands with Deputy Sheriff Michael Terrell after his swearing-in ceremony. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Terrell1.jpg Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer shakes hands with Deputy Sheriff Michael Terrell after his swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Sheriff Michael Terrell’s wife pins his new badge on his uniform. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TerrellWife.jpg Deputy Sheriff Michael Terrell’s wife pins his new badge on his uniform.

Reach Anna DeWine-Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Reach Anna DeWine-Bolton at 937-502-4498.