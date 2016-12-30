GCPH: Get a flu shot

Greene County News

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Public Health reminds citizens that flu season is here and that all children, ages 6 months through 18 years, and adults, should get a seasonal flu vaccine.

The flu is a contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus infecting the nose, throat and lungs, and can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis, hospitalization or even death. The flu comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches. The illness typically lasts two to seven days, and may cause healthy people to be in bed for days. Although some may be one of the lucky ones who bounces back quickly from the flu, others may not be so lucky. Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from this serious disease.

Flu viruses are constantly changing, and different viruses can circulate causing illness each season. Vaccines are made each year to protect against the flu viruses that research indicates will be most common. Also, vaccination immunity declines after a year. This is why everyone needs a flu vaccine every season.

It is especially important to be protected during the holiday season, when friends and family are likely to travel or gather for meals and parties, making it more likely to spread the illness around. This week offers an opportunity to drop by the many places that offer flu vaccinations. College students are returning home, elementary and high school kids are starting their winter break and shoppers are finishing up their holiday lists.

The flu vaccine is now available at the offices of Greene County Public Health in Xenia. Call 937-374-5600 for an appointment. Health Commissioner Melissa Branum reminds everyone to maintain good health by washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, eating a balanced diet and staying home when ill.

For more information, log on to www.gcph.info or www.flu.gov.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

