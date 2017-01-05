Big Backyard to feature hibernation

Greene County News

BEAVERCREEK — Join Greene County Parks & Trails for Big Backyard 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd.

Participants between the ages of two and five years old will explore nature in their neighborhood park by hiking, catching snowflakes, searching the creek for fish and more.

Each month, a different craft is created. Hibernation is the featured topic for January.

Registration is required by Jan. 15.

Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 years or older. Parents are asked to participate by helping their child with the craft and going on the hike.

For more information, call Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

