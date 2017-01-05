GCP&T offers beekeeping classes

Greene County News

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County Parks & Trails is offering the second-year beekeeping class series 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd.

Participants will learn how to improve hive health, how to harvest honey, and have specific concerns addressed during the class.

This class is for those who have their own hives or those who have already taken the beginning beekeeping class.

Cost for the series is $40 for Greene County residents and $50 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required and must be made no later than Friday, Jan. 13.

For more information, call Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

