Hospitals honor nurses that care

Greene County News

XENIA & BEAVERCREEK — Diane Adkins and Kayla Roebke received the honor of being named Cameo of Caring Nurses at Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center for 2016.

The Cameos of Caring Award honors exceptional bedside nurses who work at acute care hospitals. The program was established in 1999. The award recognizes registered nurses who exemplify wisdom, advocacy, and caring in professional nursing, representing the best in the profession.

Diane Adkins began working at Greene Memorial Hospital in 1986 after graduating from Sinclair Community College with her associate’s degree in nursing.

A charge nurse in the emergency department for most of her career, the Yellow Springs native and Xenia resident thought she wanted to work with children before becoming a nurse. She enjoyed serving others and began her EMT at the Greene County Career Center. It was after her clinical experience she decided nursing would be her career choice.

Diane’s dedication and hard work as coordinator of the Basic First Aid program at the hospital, which serves the community through fairs and festivals for the last four year, helped earned her this award.

“I appreciate that people I work with have recognized the hard work that it takes to organize, set up and work all these community events,” she said. “I very much believe in supporting the community we live in and why I feel first aid is also so important. It is giving back.”

Diane credits her twin sister, also a nurse with Kettering Health Network, with helping to staff the many events, saying she couldn’t do it without the support she gets from others.

In her free time Adkins likes to walk the bike path and go to John Bryan and Glen Helen regularly. She also enjoys spending time with her large extended family who live in the area. She has been married for 18 years and has a daughter.

Kayla Roebke, an RN at Soin Medical Center, is a Fairborn resident with a bachelor of science in nursing. A long way from her Minnesota roots, she loves working different roles in the hospital unit and learning new things each day.

Kayla was nominated by her two of peers for her dedication to the nursing field, both who shared that she “always goes above and beyond.”

“Just being nominated was a honor. Two individuals took the time to nominate me because they thought I was deserving of this award- that in itself was humbling,” said Roebke. “Then to hear my name announced as the winner was a shock, I certainly didn’t expect to be selected as Cameo of Caring Award winner for my hospital. The entire experience was exhilarating and something I will always remember.”

Roebke decided to become a nurse when her mother suggested it would be good for her. After participating in a job shadowing project she knew she would pursue a career in nursing. She obtained her BSN from North Dakota State University and would later locate to Fairborn.

Her husband is a Wright State University PhD student and works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She loves spending time with their 3-year-old daughter, brand-new baby as well as their dog, Monte.

Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center recognizes nurses each year for their dedication to their patients and hospitals.

Submitted photos Diane Adkins received the honor of being named Cameo of Caring Nurse at Greene Memorial Hospital for 2016. Pictured are: VP Patient Care Brenda Kuhn, Ashley Paugh, Ashley Kyle, Diane Adkins, Ashley Knaul-Lemons and GMH President Rick Dodds. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CameoGMH.jpg Submitted photos Diane Adkins received the honor of being named Cameo of Caring Nurse at Greene Memorial Hospital for 2016. Pictured are: VP Patient Care Brenda Kuhn, Ashley Paugh, Ashley Kyle, Diane Adkins, Ashley Knaul-Lemons and GMH President Rick Dodds. Kayla Roebke received the honor of being named Cameo of Caring Nurse at Soin Medical Center for 2016. Pictured are: VP Patient Care Brenda Kuhn, Kayla Roebke, Angie Yoakum, Lisa Edwards, and Soin President Rick Dodds, Megan Miller, Beth Hoffman and Dawn Beverly. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CameoSoin.jpg Kayla Roebke received the honor of being named Cameo of Caring Nurse at Soin Medical Center for 2016. Pictured are: VP Patient Care Brenda Kuhn, Kayla Roebke, Angie Yoakum, Lisa Edwards, and Soin President Rick Dodds, Megan Miller, Beth Hoffman and Dawn Beverly.

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital within Kettering Health Network.

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation - Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital within Kettering Health Network.