Shoup Park gets a facelift

By Danielle Coots

For the News-Current

BEAVERCREEK — With the help of the community, the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation Department has re-opened Shoup park after a playground renovation.

Shoup Park is located at 1341 Meadowbridge Drive.

“Thank you to all the volunteers that showed up to help during the installation,” Beavercreek City Council Member Chad Whilding said. “Volunteers came from Beavercreek Pizza Dive, Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene and employees of the Park Board as well as residents.”

Community volunteers and employees of the city installed a new playground and other needed amenities, which included new swings, a new climbing net, a zip track, and playground structures for age groups 2-5 and 5-12. The park also features new shade structures.

The original playground equipment was more than 24 years old. Even repairing it wasn’t an option since many of the parts were no longer available.

After the equipment was removed, park staff graded the area and installed new drainage tiles to help keep the area dry.

Beavercreek City Mayor Bob Stone stopped by to watch the progress of the installation.

“I saw that Chad (Whilding) and his wife were there all day. I got tired just watching them work so hard,” Mayor Stone said.

The event brought together more than 25 volunteers for the day.

“Thanks to the Submarine House for donating a sub tray to feed everyone,” Whilding said. “It was a lot of work but it was fun to see everyone work together. This is my neighborhood. There’ve been three playgrounds installed there since I used to play there. So, that means that I’m getting old.”

“I hope everyone will be able to enjoy the improvements,” Mayor Stone said. “This kind of community work is something that will more than likely become a norm.”

According to officials that with the passage of the Capital Improvement levy, improvements of other parks are planned. Residents can expect a new walking path installed at Wartinger Park located at 3080 Kemp Road, a new shade structure at Royal Point Park located at 3041 Park Overlook, a new playground installed at Spicer Heights Park located at 3704 Edge Park Drive and a new irrigation system at the Veterans Memorial Park and at the 9/11 Memorial Park.

For more information about the parks system contact the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation Department.

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

