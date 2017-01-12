2016 traffic stats, fatalities

By Anna Bolton

GREENE COUNTY — The number of fatal crashes in the county went up in 2016.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol website, 10 fatal crashes occurred this past year, compared to eight in 2015 and four in 2014.

Of the 10 fatal crashes in 2016, five happened in rural areas while five were in urban areas. Seven were OVI related, none were commercial related and one was motorcycle related.

Compared to the previous year, significantly more crashes were OVI related in 2016 while fewer were motorcycle related.

Statewide, there were 1,083 confirmed traffic fatalities in 2016. There are an additional 47 provisional, unverified traffic fatalities as of Jan. 3, 2017. Provisional fatalities have been identified through early warning systems.

Comparatively, 2015 saw 1,110 confirmed traffic fatalities. This is a portion of the total 302,307 crashes across Ohio in 2015, in which 9,079 people were seriously injured.

Greene County Activity Statistics 2016 (2015) -Enforcement Stops: 7,256 (7,173) -Non-Enforcement Activity: 9,674 (10,168) -Crashes Investigated: 1,156 (1,198) -OVI Enforcement: 365 (398) -Seat Belt Enforcement: 1,033 (1,270) -Felony Arrests: 12 (13) -Felony Warrants Served: 10 (8) -Drug Violations: 120 (105) -Weapons Violations: 3 (2)

