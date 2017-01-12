Federally qualified health center coming to county

Greene County News

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials have announced a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grant award to Five Rivers Health Centers for a new Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) to be located in Greene County.

Over $50 million in funding for 75 health centers in 23 states, Puerto Rico, and the Federated State of Micronesia was awarded. Only four out of 15 applicants from Ohio were awarded, which included Five Rivers.

Federally Qualified Health Centers are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services.

According to Dr. Mary Wakefield, Acting Deputy Secretary at HHS, “We expect this competitive new funding to provide health care to more than 240,000 additional patients. These new health center sites will contribute significantly to the health of families and communities across the nation.”

But what does this mean for Greene County? This means that expanded and new health services will be offered to both well and ill people of all ages. Beginning on Monday, April 3, many of Greene County Public Health’s clinics, including Prenatal, Child and Adolescent Health, Immunizations, Reproductive Health and Wellness, and our Dental clinic, will be transferred to Five Rivers. They will have a greater impact on the health of the community because Five Rivers will integrate complimentary services to the ones that currently exist.

According to Greene County Public Health Commissioner Melissa Branum, “These additional complimentary services will create a comprehensive medical home for the patient. This is an exciting time in Greene County that will change the landscape of public health and the medically under-served.”

In addition, as a bonus to tax payers in Greene County, Five Rivers will co-locate with Greene County Public Health in the new building, scheduled to be completed in late fall/early winter of 2017, on the existing property of the health district. Five Rivers’ focus is parallel to the issues that can be found in Greene County Public Health’s Community Health Improvement Plan and Strategic Plan: obesity, physical activity, nutrition, substance abuse, mental health, infant mortality, tobacco and chronic disease.

“We know it will be a big change, but it is truly a win-win situation for everyone. Scheduling an appointment can still be done by calling the main number for the health district. We are not scheduling for the new services but we ask for patience from the communities we serve as we work through this transition for their benefit. We will release more information as details are finalized,” added Branum.

For questions about the FQHC contact the health district at 937-374-5600.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

