Eagle Scout project benefits pollinators

Greene County News

BEAVERCREEK — Transplanting red and sugar maple trees at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Russ Nature Reserve was only part of the Eagle Scout project completed by Ryan Skouson of Troop 870.

Skouson transplanted the trees from the park’s tree nursery to the parking lot area and high-fence garden tree lines. He also installed pollinator plants for the bee, butterfly and bird habitats.

Working with a team of more than 20, the members worked into the dark on a Friday and returned Saturday to complete their work.

For more information about GCP&T’s Russ Nature Reserve or to learn more about Eagle Scout opportunities, call 937-562-6400, visit gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EagleScout.jpg http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ThreeWorkers.jpg http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WheelBarrow.jpg

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.