Woman faces 32 years in jail

By Scott Halasz

shalasz@civitasmedia.com

XENIA — A Beavercreek woman faces up to 32 years in jail after committing sex crimes against a minor.

Renee M. Deen, 26, pled guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday to two counts each of sexual battery and pandering obscenity involving a minor — all second-degree felonies — and will be sentenced by Judge Michael Buckwalter Friday, Feb. 17.

Deen had pled not guilty via video arraignment in July but changed her plea.

According to court documents, Deen was accused of performing a sex act on a minor and filming it with her phone in March and April 2016. It was discovered on a Skype account by a third party, who in turn notified Beavercreek Police April 19, 2016. Deen was arrested a short time later and remains in Greene County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.

Deen underwent a competency and sanity evaluation by Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio and was deemed competent to stand trial.

The sexual battery charges carry mandatory prison sentences totalling two years. Deen is eligible for community control on the pandering obscenity charges. Deen must register as a Tier 3 sex offender every 90 days for life and also faces up to $60,000 in fines. She will be placed on probation when she is released from prison, according to Buckwalter.

The prosecution has asked for the maximum sentence.

“She did victimize a 6-year-old child,” Assistant Prosecutor Alice DeWine said. “(And) she skyped it to another person at least two times. Crimes against children are always difficult.”