GCCC cadets earn scholarships

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center Adult Scholarship Endowment Fund trustees announce that three Peace Officer Basic Training cadets have each earned $2,500 scholarships for the current class.

Brian Alex Brennaman of Xenia, Tori Beth Bargo of Brookville and Sean Fields of Beavercreek were awarded the scholarships. Recipients were selected based on a comprehensive application process and essay outlining their career goals.

The Career Center’s Peace Office Basic Training program prepares adults for careers in law enforcement. Additionally, classes are offered for corrections officers and active law enforcement officials needing additional training and certifications.

The school’s last Peace Officer Basic Training class saw a 100 percent placement rate.

Story courtesy of Greene County Career Center.

