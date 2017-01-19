GCP&T launches new website

Greene County News

XENIA — Enhancing customer service and improved accessibility to park patrons, Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) has launched its new website that offers online registrations to programs, online shelter reservations as well as mobile-friendly options for smart phone and tablet users.

The website URL address will remain www.gcparkstrails.com.

GCP&T is comprised of the Greene County Park District and the Greene County Parks Department.

“It was vital that we created a website that offers our park patrons the convenience of registering online at any time for our programs or special events,” Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said. “Families or individuals can now be sitting at home on a Sunday evening and register without having to worry about when our park office headquarters is open.

The availability of GCP&T park shelters can also be viewed online and reserved by park patrons at any time.

Meeting the needs of both smartphone and tablet users, the new website is also designed to be mobile friendly and allows park visitors to find information while cycling, hiking, fishing, canoeing or whenever out enjoying the agency’s 2,600 acres of parkland, 62 miles of paved trails, 36 miles of river trails or 12 miles of hiking trails.

New features on the redesigned website, Huddleson says, include a scrolling calendar of park events and programs, a google map feature for locating specific parks, and a short slide show on each park or trail.

“The new website offers timely information in an easy-to-use format for everyone wanting to learn how they can best enjoy GCP&T programs, events, parks and trail system,” said Greene County Park District President John Finlay.

For more information, contact GCP&T at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ParksWeb.jpg

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.