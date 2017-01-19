New health director for GCPH

Greene County News

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials have announced that Jeff Webb has joined the staff as the new Environmental Health Director effective Jan. 4.

Webb, a resident of Fairborn, comes from Champaign County Health District where he served for 10 years, two years of which he served as the Health Commissioner after the former Commissioner Brad King resigned. He has worked in the public health field for over 30 years and brings his wealth of environmental health expertise and familiarity with Greene County in the hopes of continuing to build on and strengthen relationships in the community, and viewing the current Environmental Health programs and services with fresh eyes.

For questions about the programs and services offered by Environmental Health, please contact the health district at 937-374-5600 or visit the website at www.gcph.info.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

