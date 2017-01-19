HUD seeks help

Greene County News

XENIA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires counts of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons for those communities receiving federal funding from the Continuum of Care (CoC) and Emergency Solutions Grant Programs. These are called Point-in-Time Counts (PIT).

On Jan. 24, the Street & Sheltered Point-in-Time Count & Survey will be conducted across Greene County and the State of Ohio. The “Point-In-Time” count & survey provides statistically accurate data on the homeless population in Greene County.

Collecting data on the numbers and characteristics of homeless individuals and families as well as homeless services capacity can serve additional purposes over and beyond meeting HUD requirements. Accurate counts offer several benefits including understanding homelessness in our community in order to end it.

Volunteers are needed to help assist with this count. If you have time or resources to assist with the count, contact Brenda Smallwood at Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority at 937-376-2908.

Story courtesy of Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority.

