Eagle Scout builds at Russ

BEAVERCREEK — An existing educational tree stump at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Russ Nature Reserve is now protected by an A-frame shelter after an Eagle Scout project was completed by Justin Stewart of Troop 71.

A large ash tree was killed by the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) and taken down for the safety of park patrons.

The remaining stump has been treated and will be used as an educational display for park visitors and is located within the Lovely Nature PlayScape.

The three-day project was completed on the last two days of 2016 and News Year’s Day.

For more information about GCP&T’s Russ Nature Reserve or Eagle Scout project opportunities, call 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

Submitted photos Justin Stewart, shown fourth from the left, works with his team to build the A-frame over the course of three days. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AFrame.jpg Submitted photos Justin Stewart, shown fourth from the left, works with his team to build the A-frame over the course of three days. Working through snow squalls, Stewart, shown right, built an A-frame shelter within the Lovely Nature PlayScape. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AFrame2.jpg Working through snow squalls, Stewart, shown right, built an A-frame shelter within the Lovely Nature PlayScape. The finished A-frame will protect a treated ash tree stump that will be used for educational purposes. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AFrame3.jpg The finished A-frame will protect a treated ash tree stump that will be used for educational purposes.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

