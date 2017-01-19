Car seats available to help mothers

Greene County News

BEAVERCREEK — The Soin Medical Center maternity staff now has access to car seats for new mothers in need thanks to the Greene Medical Foundation.

The $1,000 grant was used to purchase car seats for mothers delivering a baby at Soin who cannot afford one so newborn babies can be properly restrained when they leave the hospital.

“Not only are we now able to provide a car seat, but one that will be with the child until he or she reaches 40 pounds,” said Social Work Supervisor Serena Thompson. “We are all overjoyed with this opportunity.”

Thompson said sometimes car seats are expired or the family just cannot afford one. “This grant allows us to provide a safe start for this baby.”

There are other occasions where someone came to the ER to pick up a child and had no car seat for the child – they are now able to borrow one as well.

“It’s so great that the Foundation was able to provide these funds to help mothers and babies,” said Thompson.

http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_carseats.jpg

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital within Kettering Health Network.

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation - Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital within Kettering Health Network.