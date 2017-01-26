Two jury trials to begin Jan. 30

XENIA — Two jury trials will begin Monday, Jan. 30 in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

One case has seen the courtroom already. Howard Reeves of Fairborn had his conviction overturned by the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals in August 2016.

Reeves, 69, received three life sentences and 40 years in March 2015 when he was found guilty of three counts of rape and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor by Judge Michael Buckwalter.

The appeals court ruled that Reeves received “ineffective assistance when his counsel failed to object to the trial court’s decision to not allow him the opportunity to accept the plea bargain offered by the State.”

Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct were dismissed, but the rest of the charges stand.

Witnesses, including the alleged victims, testified in the February 2015 trial that Reeves committed sexual acts against minors over an extended period time, and that he gave the minors gifts and cash in exchange for sexual acts.

In a police interview shortly after his arrest, Reeves admitted to the incidents, of which police estimated there to be more than 1,000 occurrences.

Reeves was arrested in August 2014 after one of the alleged victims agreed to participate in a police “sting” operation. He was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in October 2014.

Reeves is a repeat offender, already registered as a sex offender from a 2001 rape conviction.

The jury trial will begin Monday morning under the supervision of Judge Michael Buckwalter.

At the same time, a jury trial for Vincent Lyday, a Kentucky man who was arrested near Beavercreek in March 2016 for allegedly assaulting a police officer, will begin in Judge Stephen Wolaver’s courtroom.

Lyday, 26, was charged with assault, a felony of the fourth degree.

According to a police report, Lyday and Beavercreek Police Officer Tyler Fruhwirth allegedly got into a fight after Fruhwirth pulled Lyday over for speeding on Interstate 675 near Indian Ripple Road.

After smelling alcohol on Lyday’s breath, Fruhwirth wrote in his report, he tried to conduct a field test and Lyday did not cooperate. According to Fruhwirth, when he tried to detain Lyday, Lyday attempted to tackle him and pushed him into a guardrail.

