Volunteers sought for Sugar Camp

BEAVERCREEK — Anyone interested in learning how to tap a sugar maple tree to create maple syrup can learn by volunteering with Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) at its Narrows Reserve Sugar Camp in Beavercreek.

Potential volunteers are invited to attend as a guest at one of GCP&T volunteer training sessions from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Feb. 13, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd. Participants will learn about assisting with the sugar maple season — tapping a tree, collecting maple sap, leading tours and working within the sugar shack — at the Narrows Reserve Sugar Camp.

Participants need to dress for the weather.

For more information, contact Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Submitted photo The Sugar Shack at the Narrows Reserve is home to the magic of maple sap being cooked down into maple syrup. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SugarShack.jpg Submitted photo The Sugar Shack at the Narrows Reserve is home to the magic of maple sap being cooked down into maple syrup. GCP&T Volunteer Tom Gray taps one of the sugar maple trees at the Narrows Reserve Sugar Bush. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TomGray.jpg GCP&T Volunteer Tom Gray taps one of the sugar maple trees at the Narrows Reserve Sugar Bush.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

