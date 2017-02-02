Rent a maple sugar bucket

BEAVERCREEK — Local residents are invited to rent their very own sugar bucket and witness how maple syrup is made in the Greene County Parks & Trails’ Sugar Bush at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Pre-registration is required by Feb. 21.

The maple sugar bucket will be labeled with the family’s name.

Families will learn how to tap a maple tree to collect sap into a sugar bucket. Tours of the sugar camp will be offered to view how much sap has been collected. Sap will then be cooked down and served as part of the annual Greene County Parks & Trails’ pancake breakfast.

Families who rent a sugar bucket will receive a complimentary pass for the Annual GCP&T Pancake Breakfast for up to four individuals that will include maple syrup, hot pancakes, sausage, milk, coffee, tea and juice. The breakfast is held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at Bellbrook Middle School.

Cost is $50 per bucket/per year.

For more information or to reserve a sugar bucket, call Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

A traditional maple sap collection bucket is just one way sap is collected at the Narrows Reserve Sugar Bush. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Bucket.jpg A traditional maple sap collection bucket is just one way sap is collected at the Narrows Reserve Sugar Bush. Submitted photo GCP&T Volunteer Tom Gray, with assistance from GCP&T Volunteer Ken Bish, ‘taps’ a sugar maple tree in the Narrows Reserve Sugar Bush to hang a maple sap collection bucket. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KenTomTapping.jpg Submitted photo GCP&T Volunteer Tom Gray, with assistance from GCP&T Volunteer Ken Bish, ‘taps’ a sugar maple tree in the Narrows Reserve Sugar Bush to hang a maple sap collection bucket.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

