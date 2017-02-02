Kaitlin Willhite obtains pilot certificate

CINCINNATI — Kaitlin Willhite of Beavercreek earned her private pilot certificate on Jan. 23.

To obtain her Private certificate, Willhite passed an oral and a flight exam with a Federal Aviation Administration designated flight examiner. She is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

Willhite is the daughter of Brian and Joan Willhite of Beavercreek. When Kaitlin completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College, she will have earned an associate of applied science degree and a commercial pilot certificate.

Kaitlin Willhite (right) with instructor Cody Chesher immediately following her private checkride. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kaitlin-WillhiteNEW.jpg Kaitlin Willhite (right) with instructor Cody Chesher immediately following her private checkride.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of The University of Cincinnati – Clermont College.

