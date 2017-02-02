NMUSAF Theatre hosting film series

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Museum Theatre has announced the remainder of the 2017 Hollywood Film Series.

All films are shown on the six-story giant screen and eight-channel surround sound system in the Air Force Museum Theatre, within the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Ticket prices for these screenings are $5 per person and each film will play 4 p.m. each fourth Sunday of every month, with the exception of December’s movie, which will be shown on Dec. 10.

The films for 2017 include:

– February: “Secret Life of Pets 3D”

– March: “Jumanji”

– April: “Captain America: Civil War”

– May: “Grease”

– June: “Dr. Strange”

– July: “Rogue One”

– August: “Jungle Book” (2016)

– September: “Finding Dory 3D”

– October: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

– November: “Top Gun 3D”

– December: “Grinch” (2000)

A limited number of full year passes are available for $40 per person, which includes priority seating. Tickets can be purchased at the Air Force Museum Theatre Ticket Counter at 937-656-4629.

Greene County News

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.