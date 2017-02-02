Emergency communicators offer Ham Radio classes

BEAVERCREEK — Weather emergencies continue to proven the value of having a way to communicate when cell phones go down. The Greene County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (GCARES) is offering help in obtaining an FCC amateur radio license. GCARES is offering three Amateur Radio license classes starting on Feb. 12. The classes will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. each Sunday through April 9. A test for all classes of licenses will be given 6 p.m. April 23 in the Training Room at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 61.

There is no charge for the classes and Morse Code is no longer required to obtain any amateur radio license. The classes are supported by the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club (BARC), the Upper Valley Amateur Radio Club (UVARC) and the Xenia Weather Amateur Radio Network (XWARN) in addition to GCARES.

The entry level Technician Class course will be held in the Training Center at the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club Clubhouse, Room 1 Sugarcreek Elementary School, 51 South East Street in Bellbrook. No experience is required and there is no minimum age required to earn a Technician Class license.

The General Class course and the Test Session will be held in the Training Room at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 61 located at 1295 Dayton-Xenia Road just west of Orchard Lane.

The Extra Class course will be held in the Training Room at Fairborn Fire Station 2 located at 2200 Commerce Center Boulevard just south of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

To register for a course or for more information, please contact Bill Watson K8WEW by email at wwatson4@att.net or by phone between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 937-426-2166 or come to the first class meeting.

Story courtesy of The Greene County Amateur Radio Emergency Service.

