Mazur receives 20th court certification

Submitted photo
Greene County Clerk of Courts Terri A. Mazur was recently presented the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association Education Certificate by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. This is the 20th annual education certification Mazur has earned since taking office in 1997.
Submitted photo
