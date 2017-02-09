Firefighter Phil to visit elementaries

BEAVERCREEK — The Firefighter Phil Child Safety Program is visiting Beavercreek elementary schools Tuesday, Feb. 7 to Friday, Feb. 10.

The program’s topics this year are respect, bullying, and stranger awareness. Students at local elementary schools will enjoy a 30-minute safety assembly and get to meet firefighters from the Beavercreek Fire Department, as well as Officer Phil’s pal Lucky the Duck, who will join the performer to help teach the students some of the lessons.

One of the primary objectives of the Firefighter Phil Program is to help the Beavercreek Fire Department establish a positive relationship with the youth in the community. The program encourages children to learn that the officers are friendly, approachable, and always available to help the children and their families, when in need. The program will begin with an introduction of the Beavercreek firefighters in attendance.

Each lesson — respect, bullying and stranger awareness — will be taught using hands-on activities and fun performances.

At the end of the assembly, the children will all receive a hands-on activity book to work on at home with their family to reinforce the lessons taught at the program. There are also online resources that will give teachers and parents some tools to review the safety messages.

Throughout the week, Firefighter Phil Child Safety Program will visit Beavercreek’s Main Elementary School, Valley Elementary School, St. Luke Catholic School, Trebein Elementary School, Parkwood Elementary School, Fairbrook Elementary School, E.G. Shaw Elementary School and Dayton Islamic School.

Greene County News

News Report compiled by Anna Bolton.

