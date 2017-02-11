Local yoga studio celebrates anniversary

BEAVERCREEK — Innerlight Yoga and Wellness celebrated four years of service Feb. 4 to the Beavercreek and surrounding communities.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Innerlight Yoga and Wellness Owner Jen Ater of Yellow Springs said. “We are excited to celebrate our growing yoga community.”

The studio offers a variety of yoga classes, such as warm, sculpt, restorative, aerial, vinyasa flow and beginners, in addition to items meant to promote wellness, such as massages.

Warm classes take place in a heated room, up to 95 degrees, allowing for detoxifying effects while flowing through yoga poses. Interested individuals should be sure to hydrate well beforehand and bring a towel to class. These classes are offered 5:30-6:45 p.m. Mondays; 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:30-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:15-8:30 p.m. Thursdays; 9-10:15 a.m. Saturdays and 4-5:15 p.m. Sundays. Warm classes at Innerlight are labeled as “warm slow flow” or “hot power flow” with the difference being the pacing of the movements within the classes.

Aerial yoga borrows ideas from Iyengar-style yoga, bringing practitioners off the floor and into a swing. Ater considers aerial yoga a playful approach to the practice, which allows deeper exploration of poses as the equipment offers the appropriate support to do so. Introduction or aerial yoga classes are offered 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays and 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays. Individuals who have practiced aerial yoga and feel comfortable advancing their practice can give the aerial yoga mixed levels a shot, which is offered 5:45-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Individuals who have never stepped onto a mat but wish to do so should start with a beginners yoga class. The slow-paced yoga class will teach participants the fundamentals of alignment and foundations of the practice. Beginner yoga classes are offered 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays; 5:45-6:45 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturdays.

“Yoga offers countless benefits, including increased strength and flexibility, stress reduction, pain relief, better sleep and more,” Ater said. “Come out and take a free class with us this Saturday or try out one of our affordable intro offers to experience yoga’s therapeutic benefits first-hand.”

Yoga Instructor Chelsea Wildman offers a candlelight restorative and aromatherapy class 7-8 p.m. Mondays. Participants will be guided through nine restorative poses, which take place laying down, for three-to-four minutes at a time. As students are within poses, Wildman spritz’s essential oils throughout the room, creating calming and uplifting feelings, while offering an explanation about the effects of each oil. She said restorative yoga classes aim to relax the muscles, allowing the body to heal from the inside to the outside. Ater also offers a restorative yoga class 10-11:15 a.m. Fridays.

Vinyasa-style classes focus on moving practitioners through a poses in a fluid, moving, motion from one pose to the next. Innerlight labels these classes as “flow” classes, offered 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays (for advanced yoga practitioners), 7:15-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10-11:15 a.m. Sundays.

Yoga sculpt classes utilize weights as individuals move through the practice and is offered 5:45-6:45 p.m. Thursdays.

Individuals may also sign up for a private yoga and/or meditation session, receiving instruction on a one-on-one level.

Good Bones, a mother-daughter team of artists who breathe life back into discarded furniture, home decor and more, also sells their art pieces within the studio.

Yoga classes are taken while barefoot, dropping shoes by the door. The studio also offers cubby holes for practitioners to leave their things while they flow through poses. Individuals should only bring themselves, a mat (if applicable), a towel, and water. Although the studio offers complimentary tea and water as well as mat rentals for $1. Doors open up to 15 minutes before class and are locked as class begins. Innerlight Yoga and Wellness is located at 1265 N. Fairfield Road. For more information or to sign up for classes on the schedule, visit innerlightwellness.net.

Submitted photo Jen Ater of Yellow Springs owns and operates Innerlight Yoga and Wellness in Beavercreek. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_InnerlightJen.jpg Submitted photo Jen Ater of Yellow Springs owns and operates Innerlight Yoga and Wellness in Beavercreek.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Innerlight Yoga and Wellness

