Local named to Clark State Board of Trustees

SPRINGFIELD — The Clark State Community College Board of Trustees has elected long-time Board member Sharon Evans as chairperson for 2017. Evans served as vice chairperson for the past two years. Bradley Phillips is entering his second six-year term as a member of the Clark State Board of Trustees and will now serve as vice chairperson.

“Sharon Evans and Brad Phillips are both demonstrated leaders whose priority is always the students and their success. Each of these trustees has given a great deal of time, energy and talent to ensure that Clark State offers an affordable, high-quality education,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “Their commitment to our students is unparalleled.”

Evans has served on the Clark State Board of Trustees for 12 years. She is honored to serve on a board of community minded professionals committed to supporting and furthering the goals of the College in providing quality education at an affordable price.

Evans will strive to promote Clark State as the “crown jewel of education in our city” with focus on students. “I believe our Board takes steps to make sure Clark State remains affordable to everyone,” she said. “That is something we want to stay focused on: affordability and accessibility for everyone.”

Evans is a past president and member of the Springfield Chapter of Links Inc., servant leader and vice chair of the Greater Grace Temple Board of Trustees and secretary of Bass Smith Connection which provides scholarships for students pursuing higher educational opportunities.

“Clark State is such a wonderful opportunity for so many to obtain a quality and cost effective education,” said Evans. “We have to continue our recruitment and enrollment efforts. We also must continue to be innovative in developing the right retention strategies that ensure class completion and certificate and degree attainment.”

Phillips has served on the Clark State Board for seven years and is a member of the Finance Committee. As vice chairperson of the Clark State Board of Trustees, he hopes to continue to improve student access and success.

“I was honored to be selected by fellow trustees,” said Phillips. “It’s always nice to serve on a board you enjoy. Clark State does good work; I’m honored to be a part of that.”

Phillips is vice president and an owner of Phillips Companies in Beavercreek, a 75-plus-year-old, fourth generation family business that supplies aggregate and ready mix concrete materials, along with civil construction services, to construction projects in the greater Dayton area.

“Our Board gets along very well; we have good dialogue,” he said. “Student success and accessibility are big issues to improve upon. Once students are enrolled, we want to see them be successful and achieve something worthwhile and meaningful to them.”

Both Evans and Phillips will serve one-year terms in the roles of chair and vice chair.

Story courtesy of Clark State Community College.

