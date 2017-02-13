WSU planning veterans event

FAIRBORN — The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has selected the Miami Valley as one of 50 communities across the U.S. to create a myVeteran Community Engagement Board. The Greater Miami Valley myVeteran Community Engagement Board is focused on improving services to Veterans across the region.

A Greater Miami Valley myVeteran “Veterans Moving Forward” event will be held 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 in the Wright State University Student Union Apollo Room. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend.

The primary mission of a myVeteran Community is to improve support to veterans and their families by connecting regional veteran service providers, resources, advocates and other stakeholders to former military members. In late 2015, the Greater Miami Valley myVeteran Community was organized under the leadership of retired Colonel Cassie Barlow and retired Lt. Col. John McCance.

All veteran services organizations and veterans living in the Miami Valley are encouraged to attend. There will be approximately 100 veteran service organizations available to connect with vets that day, e.g. the Veterans Administration’s Mobile Clinic.

Also for the event, Montgomery County RTA and Green CATS have announced they will offer free services to Wright State for veterans and their family members needing transportation to and from the university. Veterans should show identification, a DD 214, or pick up a token at the VA Medical Center.

For more information, contact Dr. Cassie Barlow at 937-705-1008 or cassie.barlow@wright.edu.

Story courtesy of Wright State University.

