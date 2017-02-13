Students invited to regional transfer fair

Greene County News

DAYTON — Parents, families and educators won’t want to miss the opportunity to discover options available to students with disabilities for learning, living and working in the adult world at the upcoming Regional Transition Fair

This event is in its fourth year and is being held from 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Sinclair Community College, 444 West Third Street.

Education and community resources that are available to support life after high school will be highlighted, along with informational sessions held by representatives of area agencies.

This event is a collaboration of Region 10 State Support Team, SST 10 Regional Transition Council and Parent Advisory Council, Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disability Services and Sinclair College Disability Services.

More information about this event can be found on the State Support Team 10’s website at http://bit.ly/2j8K1Bq or follow this event on its Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/statesupportteam10/.

Story courtesy of Fairborn City Schools.

