First and Main withdraws application

BEAVERCREEK — A Wyoming company, Granger Group, withdrew their application for the construction of an assistant living facility that was to be constructed on the southeastern corner of Park Overlook Drive and Grange Hall Road. The facility was to be called First and Main.

In January, Granger requested a rezoning of the property and approval of a concept plan to permit the construction of an assisted living, independent living, memory care, adult care and/or retirement facilities.

The concept plan included the construction of an 80 unit, 76,000 square foot facility on 12.3. acres. The original zoning on this property allowed for the construction of 17 duplexes.

“In 2010, an amendment approved for the construction of a skilled nursing facility on the northern side of the property,” Beavercreek staff member Jeff McGraff said. First and Main’s request was for the southern portion of the property.

After being processed through the planning commission, the rezoning and concept plan was recommended for approval with six conditions. City council then approved the application and it was set to move to the third reading during this month’s city council meeting Feb. 13.

Prior to the City Council meeting, the applicant was withdrawn and taken off the agenda permanently. If Granger would like to move forward, it will have to start the process from the beginning.

By Danielle Coots For the News-Current

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.