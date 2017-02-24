Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 10
2:51 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2600 block of Hibiscus Way.
11:10 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 3100 block of Shakertown Road.
4:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Brookside Drive.
6:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
9:40 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.
Feb. 11
12:12 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of North Fairfield Road.
2:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1800 block of Maple Lane.
4:32 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3500 block of Onyx Circle.
8:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 60 block of Birch Aly.
10:20 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 700 block of Fawcett Drive.
Feb. 12
10:38 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
3:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3900 block of Germany Lane.
6:06 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3400 block of Knollwood Drive.
9:01 p.m. — A K9 request was reported on the 30 block of Greene Boulevard.
11:49 p.m. — Community policing was reported on the 500 block of Carthage Drive.
News-Current report complied by Natalie Jones.