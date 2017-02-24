Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 10

2:51 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2600 block of Hibiscus Way.

11:10 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 3100 block of Shakertown Road.

4:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Brookside Drive.

6:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

9:40 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

Feb. 11

12:12 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of North Fairfield Road.

2:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1800 block of Maple Lane.

4:32 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3500 block of Onyx Circle.

8:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 60 block of Birch Aly.

10:20 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 700 block of Fawcett Drive.

Feb. 12

10:38 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

3:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3900 block of Germany Lane.

6:06 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3400 block of Knollwood Drive.

9:01 p.m. — A K9 request was reported on the 30 block of Greene Boulevard.

11:49 p.m. — Community policing was reported on the 500 block of Carthage Drive.

News-Current Report

News-Current report complied by Natalie Jones.

