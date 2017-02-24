Coffee with Superintendent Otten

BEAVERCREEK — In an effort to keep citizens better informed on the operations of the district the Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent will host a coffee discussion 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at Bob Evans in Lofino Shopping Center.

Superintendent Paul Otten said, “It is my hope that the information provided will help to connect you to the decisions and discussions that are taking place in this outstanding school district.”

Effective communication is critical in accomplishing anything worthwhile. In addition to the community coffees which will be held during the mornings, the superintendent would like to invite members of the community to meet with him and members of the administrative team to discuss and address those issues that are of interest to citizens.

“I fully realize that for some individuals, it can be difficult to find time during the day to break away from work to attend a community coffee at a local establishment in the morning. I have always found it beneficial to find time in the evening to meet with members of our community so that we may learn from each other. The more I can learn, the better I will be able to do my job. In addition, the more I can communicate to our community, the better understanding they have of our district. Below are two opportunities for our community to utilize to communicate directly with me and other district administrators:”

Community Conversations with Superintendent Otten — The Beavercreek City Schools belong to the residents and taxpayers of this community, and the school board wants to hear your ideas. These conversations are about building a partnership with residents and confronting and solving difficult issues in education. You are invited to join the superintendent for an evening of conversation regarding the school district. Below are the dates and locations for the Community Conversations in February:

Visit with Superintendent Otten to reach out to the school board and establish a time they could meet with you and a group of friends to address specific items of concern or to provide greater information on a topic. If interested in setting up a time to have them out contact the secretary Donna Magnotta at 937-458-2441 or by email at [email protected]

Story courtesy of Beavercreek City Schools.

