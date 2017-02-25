B’Creek woman gets 12 years in jail

XENIA — A Beavercreek woman will spend 12 years in jail for sex crimes against a minor.

Renee M. Deen, 27, was sentenced to six years each for two counts of sexual battery — to be served consecutively — and six years each for two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor — to be served concurrently — by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter Feb. 17.

She had been facing up to 32 years — eight years for each second-degree felony count.

Deen was accused of performing a sex act on a minor and filming it with her phone in March and April 2016. It was discovered on a Skype account by a third party, who in turn notified Beavercreek Police April 19, 2016. Deen was arrested a short time later. She had pled not guilty via video arraignment in July but changed her plea in January.

She was classified as a tier III sex offender and must register with the county sheriff every 90 days for life.

The prosecution did ask for the maximum sentence but was happy that the victim will be at least 18-years-old when Deen is released.

“Certainly respect the decision of the judge,” Assistant County Prosecutor Alice DeWine said. “It’s a tough decision that he has to make.”

Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Adrian King asked Buckwalter to consider Deen’s mental health issues that “made her subject to manipulation” by the person for whom Deen allegedly recorded the sex acts.

“(She) made a very, very poor decision,” King said. “She did make an effort to do it it in a way as to not traumatize the child. She realized it was a poor decision.”

DeWine said her understanding was that the child was asleep when the crimes were committed and that Deen would receive money by performing the sex acts.

Deen will also be on post-release control for five years for each count and will receive at least 305 days credit for her time spent in Greene County Jail.

Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette Renee Deen listens as her attorney, Adrian King, addresses Judge Michael Buckwalter. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_3713-1.jpg Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette Renee Deen listens as her attorney, Adrian King, addresses Judge Michael Buckwalter.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.