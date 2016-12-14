Schroeder’s career high leads Carroll to win

By John Bombatch

RIVERSIDE — Facing a much-improved St. Bernard Roger Bacon team that came into Saturday’s game with an undefeated 4-0 record, host Carroll expected a tough test. What they got instead was a career best from Patriot standout Amanda Schroeder.

The 6-foot senior forward scored a career-high 35 points in Carroll’s 60-48 win.

“With this team, obviously that’s a tremendous effort on her part, but we win as a team and lose as a team,” first-year coach Cecilia Grosselin said. “Depending on who we play, Amanda might step up on one day, and someone else on the team will step up on another. … We just try to come together as a team in every aspect of the game.”

Morgan King led the team in scoring last week in a road win at Bellbrook. Schroeder has been the scoring leader in the other five games.

Roger Bacon (now 4-1) went on a 9-0 scoring run that began in the closing seconds of the first half and continued in the opening minutes of the second. That pulled the Spartans to within four points of the lead, at 27-23 in Carroll’s favor with 7:24 yet to play in the third quarter, but then the Pats went on a 10-2 run of their own to regain control.

Schroeder drained a 3-pointer to start the run. Then after Roger Bacon’s Aliyah Huff scored on a putback, Schroeder converted an old-fashioned three-point play with a score, a foul and a free throw conversion. Ellie Rumme scored from inside and Schroeder added another jump shot score to put Carroll out in front 37-25 midway through the third quarter.

Roger Bacon got within single digits of the lead one other time, but could never get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

“They’re a well-coached team, and they have a lot of talented players. I give them credit for how they played against us,” Carroll’s Grosselin said. “We just take one game at a time. We look at who we’re playing and we don’t try to look too far down the road. … We have seven seniors on the team, so they’ve seen runs like that before. They are used to responding to that like they did.”

To go with Schroeder’s 35, Rumme finished with 10, and Sydney Ingram added seven to lead the Patriots (6-0).

Jalyn Jackson led Roger Bacon with 11 points and Kelly Brenner finished with 10.

“There were times when we played really well. So we had some high highs during the game, but we told the girls during halftime that we can’t let our lows get too low. In transition, we didn’t sprint and, as a result, I think we gave no. 25 (Schroeder) some easy buckets. Defensively at times, we fell asleep on help side,” Spartans coach Jacob Cheesman said. “At the start of the second half, we really thought we could pull closer to even things out, but we had some foul trouble and Carroll would get a score the other way.

“We’re proud of how we played, but there’s a lot of things we can still fix moving on.”

Schroeder’s previous best points total had been 26 points. She first hit 26 last season in a loss to Bellbrook, then she tied her then-best mark by scoring that many points in a win this season over Miami Valley on Nov. 29.

Then-senior Kate Hickey was the last Carroll girls basketball player to score at least 30 points in a game. She scored 32 in a Dec. 5, 2015 win at Roger Bacon.

Carroll hosted New Carlisle Tecumseh on Monday. They’re back in GCL Co-Ed action Saturday when they’ll travel to Cincinnati Purcell Marian for a 1:30 p.m. game.

Carroll’s Chloe Byrd Puts up a shot in Saturday’s game in Riverside. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ChloeBoyd_PS-1.jpg Carroll’s Chloe Byrd Puts up a shot in Saturday’s game in Riverside. Roger Bacon’s Kaylee Sunders falls on Carroll guard Morgan King, during the first half of Saturday’s Greater Catholic League Co-Ed girls high school basketball game at Carroll High School in Riverside. Sunders was injured on the play, but later returned to action. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MorgankingKyleeSunders_PS-1.jpg Roger Bacon’s Kaylee Sunders falls on Carroll guard Morgan King, during the first half of Saturday’s Greater Catholic League Co-Ed girls high school basketball game at Carroll High School in Riverside. Sunders was injured on the play, but later returned to action. Amanda Schroeder (25) drives in past St. Bernard Roger Bacon’s Aaliyah Huff to score, during Saturday’s game at Carroll High School. Schroeder scored a career-high 34 points in the 60-48 win. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SchroederScore40_PS.jpg Amanda Schroeder (25) drives in past St. Bernard Roger Bacon’s Aaliyah Huff to score, during Saturday’s game at Carroll High School. Schroeder scored a career-high 34 points in the 60-48 win.

