Dunks five years in the making

FAIRBORN — Two plays that lasted a total of 10 seconds actually took five years for Steven Davis to develop.

Davis, a senior forward on the Wright State men’s basketball team, is making up for lost time — being redshirted in 2012-13, limited playing time as a redshirt freshman, and losing most of the last two seasons due to injuries.

In a Nov. 2 exhibition game against Cedarville, Davis was on the receiving end of an alley-oop from junior guard Mark Alstork. His dunk to finish the play was featured on ESPN’s Top 10 list, where it soared to the No. 4 spot.

Davis also slammed the ball against Urbana Dec. 13, and that dunk received notice from sportscasters from around the country as well. It reached No. 2 on ESPN’s top 10 plays list.

“It was probably one of the best dunks I’ve ever seen,” said Raiders junior guard Justin Mitchell.

“It had like 500,000 hits within an hour,” Davis said. “It went crazy on the Internet.”

Davis is hoping the 8-4 Raiders — who played at Murray State Thursday — can maintain positive momentum all the way to the Horizon League tournament.

“Keep building our chemistry and keep getting our defense right and hopefully we can keep winning and keep our season going in a good direction,” Davis said.

Photo courtesy Wright State University WSU’s Steven Davis has had a pair of dunks make ESPN’s top 10 plays. http://beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Davis.jpg Photo courtesy Wright State University WSU’s Steven Davis has had a pair of dunks make ESPN’s top 10 plays.

