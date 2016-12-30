Boat club offering indoor program

News-Current Report

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club is offering a two-month indoor rowing program this winter for adults looking to burn calories, build strength and endurance, meet new friends, and learn the mechanics of the sport of rowing from professional coaches and experienced rowers. The program starts with two sessions of instruction 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown Dayton YMCA, 316 N. Wilkinson St. To register or to request more information, fill out the online form at daytonboatclub.org/adult-winter-erging.html.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

