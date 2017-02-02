Sports Digest

Beavers beaten in Cincy

CINCINNATI — Host Cincinnati McAuley jumped out to a 10-point lead at halftime and made it stick, Jan. 28, in a girls basketball nonleague game.

Carmen led the Beavers with 16 points, to share high scoring honors with McAuley’s Lexi Fleming. Beavercreek’s Keaira Youngblood was next with 15. Beavercreek is currently 12-5 overall, and in second place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference National East division at 7-1. They’ll play at first-place Huber Heights Wayne, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Beavercreek’s only divisional loss this season came at the hands of the Warriors on Dec. 10.

Beavers nip Elks

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek’s girls varsity bowling team claimed a narrow 2,251 to 2,229 win over Centerville, on Jan. 27. Raven Cooper led the Battlin’ Beavers with a match-best 436 two-game series. Teammates Cameron Reich (369) and Emily Florkey (327) had two-game series in the 300 range, while Jenna Morgan tossed a match-best 254 game, J’Dee Sandin rolled a 178, Kaylee Fernatt turned in a 144 and Sub Score #1 tossed a 113. Beavercreek’s girls team is in first place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East division with a 9-1 overall mark, 7-1 in the division.

Beavercreek loses to Centerville

BEAVERCREEK — Michael Donahue rolled a 501 two-game series, and Beavers teammates Forrest Ewing and Cole Dorsten rolled two-game series of 442 and 427 respectively, but Greater Western Ohio Conference foe Centerville came away with a 2,603 to 2,451 boys bowling win on Jan. 27. Seth Koloski rolled a 349 two-game series, Ben Petrick tossed a 180 game and Sub Score #1 threw a 148 in Friday’s loss.

Carroll wins on the road

HAMILTON — After a slow 3-point first quarter, visiting Carroll outscored the Badin Rams by a 37-25 margin the rest of the way, for a 40-35 Jan. 27 win in Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North Division action.

T.K. Robinson led Carroll in scoring with a 10-point effort from off the bench, and starter Jack Seltsam finished with nine. Patriot Eli Ramsey hauled in a game-high eight rebounds. Badin’s Justin Pappas led all scorers with 15 points.

‘Jacks jolt Carroll

RIVERSIDE — Visiting Oakwood outscored the Carroll Patriots boys basketball team in every quarter, but the last one. By then, the Lumberjacks were already ahead by 18 points, in a 63-47 Jan. 24 win. Eli Ramsey led Carroll (6-9) with a 17-point, nine-rebound effort, and T.K. Robinson was next with seven points. There were no individual statistics available for Oakwood.

Beavercreek beaten

BEAVERCREEK — The host Beavercreek Beavers boys basketball team charged out to a 37-30 halftime lead over a strong Dayton Dunbar team. The Wolverines responded in the second half by putting up 51 points in a Jan. 24 81-63 Dunbar win.

Peyton Young led Beavercreek with 20 points scored, Jon Alessandro was close behind with 19 and Cedric Baldwin tossed in 10 points in the nonleague loss. Now 7-8 overall, Beavercreek returns to Greater Western Ohio Conference National East play.

Upcoming events

Rowing indoor program starts Wednesday

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club is offering a two-month indoor rowing program this winter for adults looking to burn calories, build strength and endurance, meet new friends, and learn the mechanics of the sport of rowing from professional coaches and experienced rowers.

The program starts with two sessions of instruction 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown Dayton YMCA, 316 N. Wilkinson St. To register or to request more information, fill out the online form at daytonboatclub.org/adult-winter-erging.html.ail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

