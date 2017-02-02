AF Marathon price increase

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — If you’re planning on running in the Air Force Marathon in September, time is running out to take advantage of current pricing, because prices are scheduled to increase by $5 Feb. 6.

Prices for the full and half marathons are currently $90 and $80 respectively, while the 10K is $40 and the 5K is $30.

“We traditionally experience a huge surge in registrations prior to a price increase,” said Robert Aguiar, Marathon director. “We encourage runners to register quickly and help us celebrate not only the 21st marathon but the Air Force’s 70th Birthday.”

All registered runners will receive a tech shirt, hat and patch. Everyone who finishes a race also gets a medal celebrating this year’s two featured aircraft, the F-22 Raptor and the P-51 Mustang. Medals are presented at the finish line by senior Air Force leaders. All races begin and end at the National Museum of the United States Air Force except the 5K which takes place on the campus of Wright State University.

The Air Force Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifying event and the course goes past a number of historic landmarks including Huffman Prairie, where the Wright Brothers perfected manned flight.

Jan. 3 to Feb 5: Marathon – $90, Half – $80, 10K – $40, 5K – $30 ; Feb. 6 to April 3: Marathon – $95, Half – $85, 10K – $45, 5K – $35; April 4 to June 5: Marathon – $105, Half – $95, 10K – $50, 5K – $35; June 6 to Sept. 13: Marathon – $110, Half – $100, 10K – $55, 5K – $40; Expo: Marathon – $115, Half – $105, 10K – $60 and 5K – $40.

The Air Force Marathon, presented by Northrop Grumman, USAA and Boeing, will be Saturday, Sept. 16. The Sports & Fitness Expo is held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center and will be Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15. The event will also feature a Gourmet Pasta Dinner and Breakfast of Champions on Friday, Sept.15. For more information about the race visit www.usafmarathon.com.

Air Force Marathon draws thousands each year to Fairborn.

Story courtesy of the Air Force Marathon.

