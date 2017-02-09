Sports Digest

Skyhawks advance with win

BEAVERCREEK — The Fairborn Skyhawks girls eighth grade basketball team won their first-round game of the Greater Western Ohio Conference middle school tournament Saturday, Feb. 4 with a 28-24 win over Beavercreek Coy. A great defensive effort in the second half by Fairborn helped them get the win over Beavercreek Coy. The Hawks allowed one Coy point in the third quarter.

Pats defeat CJ

RIVERSIDE — Amanda Schroeder scored 29 points and brought down 13 rebounds, and teammate Ellie Rumme finished with 17 points, as Carroll defeated visiting Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 67-54, in a girls varsity basketball Greater Catholic League Co-Ed contest, Wednesday, Feb. 1.

In a key GCL Co-Ed North battle, Carroll hosts Kettering Alter for a 7:30 p.m contest Saturday, Feb. 4. Alter is 7-0 and in first place in the division, while Carroll is a half game behind at 7-1.

