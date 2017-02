Area swimmers, diver in state meet

OXFORD — The following Greene County student-athletes qualified for the 2017 OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Tournament, which will be held Feb. 22-25 at the C.T. Brannin Natatorium in Canton. (Competitors are listed by event, state seeding out of 24 qualifiers; name, grade, school, and event time or diving score):

BOYS

DIVISION I

200-yard Freestyle — 6. Hank Siefert, 12, Xenia 1 minute, 41.24 seconds;

50-yard Freestyle — 6. Josef Pohlmann, 11, Beavercreek 21.08 seconds;

100-yard Butterfly — 3. Pohlmann, 50.07;

500-yard Freestyle — 3. Siefert, 4:31.86; 13.Dawson Lutes, 11, Beavercreek 4:40.40;

100-yard Backstroke — 21. Josh Rine, 12, 52.68;

DIVISION II

1-meter Diving — 23. Justin Boreman, 12, Bellbrook 258.80 points;

200-yard Medley Relay — 4. Bellbrook (John Sampson, Cole Huggard, Cody Bybee, Henry Wong), 1:35.74; 6. Carroll (Luke Lehman, Dominic Harry, Connor Blatt, Francesco Brossart) 1:38.05;

200-yard Freestyle — 1. Cody Bybee, 11, Bellbrook 1:38.12;

200-yard Individual Medley — 1. Eric Knowles, Xenia Legacy Christian 1:50.44; 2. Connor Blatt, 11, Carroll 1:54.03; 11. Cole Huggard, 11, Bellbrook 1:58.12;

100-yard Butterfly — 2. Bybee, Bellbrook 49.11;

100-yard Freestyle — 6. John Sampson, 11, Bellbrook 46.79; 9. Dominic Harry, 12, Carroll 47.49;

500-yard Freestyle — 1. Knowles, Xenia Legacy Christian 4:29.15; 16. Huggard, Bellbrook 4:51.32; 24. Luke Lehman, 10, Carroll 4:58.42;

200-yard Freestyle Relay — 24. Carroll (Blatt, Brossart, Justin Schmidt, Travis Schmidt) 1:31.71;

100-yard Backstroke — 1. Sampson, Bellbrook 50.60; 4. Blatt, Carroll 51.36;

100-yard Breaststroke — 5. Harry, Carroll 59.09; 23. Francesco Brossart, 11. Carroll 1:01.34;

400-yard Freestyle Relay — 3. Bellbrook (Bybee, Wong, Huggard, Sampson) 3:13.59.

GIRLS

DIVISION I

100-yard Butterfly — 11. Peyton Ferrell, 9, Beavercreek 56.10;

400-yard Freestyle Relay — 23. Beavercreek (Namie Edge, Averi McCarthy, Ferrell, Kaitlyn Bacik) 3:37.36;

DIVISION II

200-yard Individual Medley — 12. Emily Sullivan, 10, Carroll 2:08.75;

50-yard Freestyle — 5. Claire Ferrell, 12, Carroll 24.13;

100-yard Butterfly — 4. Sullivan, Carroll 57.08;

100-Yard Freestyle — 5. Olivia Chick, 12, Yellow Springs 51.77; 13. Ferrell, Carroll 53.02;

200-yard Freestyle Relay — 12. Carroll (Sullivan, Nicole Inesta, Abby Schrand, Ferrell) 1:40.99;

100-yard Backstroke — 5. Chick, Yellow Springs 57.01;

400-yard Freestyle Relay — 20. Carroll (Sullivan, Inesta, Deanna Spragg, Farrell) 3:43.55.

Results provided by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. (ohsaa.org)

