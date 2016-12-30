Program receives gift from Kiwanis

News-Current Report

BEAVERCREEK — Four organizations serving Beavercreek area children are sharing $6,000 in proceeds from the Beavercreek Kiwanis third annual silent auction. Feed the Creek, Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Beavercreek Schools’ music education and the United Way/Greene County Library Foundation partnership sponsoring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library each received $1,500 on Dec. 13.

Tangible impacts of the funds include a two-month supply of milk for Feed the Creek’s weekend meal packs for needy students, more than 100 new pairs of shoes distributed by Shoes 4 the Shoeless and a year’s supply of age-appropriate books for 60 area children enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Kiwanis Club of Beavercreek Kiwanis is part of a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children. The club meets from 12-1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Soin Medical Center.